UNIONTOWN, Kan. — State and local officials in Kansas responded to a Bourbon County animal facility that they said violated state law.

Monday morning, the Department of Agriculture, with the assistance of the Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office and local veterinarians, were back at D and M Kennel, a licensed breeding facility north of Uniontown.

Officials confirmed to KSNF late Monday afternoon that they seized nearly 200 dogs and puppies from the facility. Earlier Monday, they said the breeder could have more than 200 canines in its care. The Department of Agriculture is working with a dog rescue out of Colorado to find more suitable care for the animals seized today.

State officials say they’ve been to D and M Kennel several times in the past few months. The officials said the facility had violated the Kansas Pet Animal Act, and the owners had until June 12 to fix things. The state has sent a notice to revoke the facility’s license, but leaders tell us this is a lengthy legal process.

The investigation is continuing.