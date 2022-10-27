EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. — An autopsy is now complete for an Amazon delivery driver who was found dead in an Excelsior Springs, Missouri yard Monday night.

The death is suspected to be a dog attack that happened Monday evening, however, investigators say there is a real possibility that the driver experienced a medical emergency before getting mauled by the dogs.

It happened at a fenced-in home off O Highway just outside of Excelsior Springs. Authorities still have not identified the person who died.

That driver arrived at the home just after 5 p.m. Monday and authorities found him dead two hours later after a neighbor reported an Amazon truck sitting in the same place for a long time.

Ray County Sheriff Scott Childers said the driver had trauma consistent with dog bites. He has not been identified at this time.

The two dogs, a German shepherd and a mastiff, were shot and killed by deputies due to being aggressive to personnel on the scene.

The dogs have been sent for necropsy testing, and all findings will take between eight to 16 weeks before an official cause of death is determined, according to Childers.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Amazon tells WDAF-TV, “they’re looking into this horrible tragedy and will work with law enforcement as they continue to investigate.”