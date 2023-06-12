WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas high school basketball star Ava Jones is ready for the next stage of her life. The Nickerson teenager arrived at the University of Iowa this weekend.

Kansans have been following Ava and the rest of the Jones family since last July when they were hit by a car in Louisville, Kentucky. The crash killed Ava’s father and critically injured her and her mother.

This weekend, it was all smiles as the family moved Ava into her dorm. Amy Jones, Ava’s mother, said she never doubted the family would get to this point, thanks to so many Kansans supporting the family.

“Well, she’s moved into Iowa, so all your support and love and donations and prayers and thoughts have reached her,” Amy Jones said.

Both Ava and Amy continue to recover from their injuries. Amy will have surgery on her leg this Wednesday. Ava will continue physical therapy in Iowa.