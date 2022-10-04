WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Ava Jones, a basketball star from Nickerson who was hit by an impaired driver while in Louisville, Kentucky, earlier this year, attended her first day of senior year at Nickerson High School on Tuesday, Oct 4.

According to Hunter Jones, Ava’s brother, she is happy to be back at school.

(Courtesy: Amy Jones) (Courtesy: Amy Jones)

Ava was in Louisville for a basketball tournament along with her mother Amy, father Trey, and younger brother Creek. They were on a walk in downtown Louisville when they were all struck by an impaired driver. Trey did not survive his injuries.

Ava had just committed to play at the University of Iowa on Sunday. KSN News featured her on a Competitive Drive segment earlier this year.

The family finally returned home toward the end of August after weeks of rehab in Kentucky.

Hunter says their mother, Amy, will undergo surgery again soon and that she hopes to be walking shortly after that.

He says his family really appreciates the good vibes and support from everyone.

If you would like to support the Jones family, you can do so through a GoFundMe dedicated to helping them.

To keep up with the latest from the Jones family, join the Jones Family Updates Facebook group.