WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Gas prices across Kansas continue to fall.

According to AAA, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Kansas on Monday fell to $2.99, the first time the average is under $3/gallon since Jan. 18, 2022.

Kansas’ average gas price has fallen 15 cents in the past week and 39 cents from one month ago. The state currently has the ninth-lowest gas prices in the nation.

The national average has dropped 26 cents in the past two weeks. The sharp decline will likely slow somewhat given the decision by OPEC+ to continue cutting production, but the downward trend will likely continue. OPEC+, representing a group of 23 oil-producing nations, including Saudi Arabia and Russia, decided Sunday to maintain output cuts of 2 million barrels per day or about 2% of world demand. The purpose of the move is to boost the global price of oil, which has fallen recently on fears of demand weakness, specifically in China.