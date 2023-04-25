KANSAS (KSNW) — On Tuesday, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced the awardees for the second round of the Building a Stronger Economy (BASE) economic development grant program.
Nearly $50 million in BASE grants will be divided amongst 39 awardees to address infrastructure and economic development needs where solutions were delayed or slowed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Communities throughout our state will receive long-lasting benefits as a result of the BASE grant program,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “Local leaders proposed specific solutions to address needs in their communities, and these focused investments will continue to propel our state’s historic economic growth.”
BASE 2.0 Grant Program Awardees
|County
|Organization
|Description
|Amount
|Barber
|City of Medicine Lodge
|Industrial Park Sewer Improvements
|$57,865
|Clay
|City of Clay Center
|Clay Center Housing Infrastructure
|$448,832
|Clay
|Clay County Growth Alliance, Inc.
|Industrial Manufacturing Infrastructure
|$143,588
|Crawford
|Sugar Creek Packing Co.
|Employee Housing Infrastructure at Frontenac Regional Industrial Park
|$1,260,000
|Elk County
|Elk County
|Elk County Industrial Park
|$227,311
|Ellis
|Gella’s Diner & Lb. Brewing Co., LLC
|Gella’s Diner Workforce Development Partnership – Culinary Classroom and Community Kitchen
|$594,705
|Grant
|Birla Carbon USA Inc.
|Birla Carbon Railroad Spur Project
|$643,743
|Harvey
|City of Halstead
|Halstead Industrial Park Speculative Building Project
|$144,000
|Johnson
|Olathe Chamber of Commerce
|Downtown Olathe Workforce Housing Development Project
|$2,000,000
|Johnson
|Midwest Bioscience Research Park
|Midwest Bioscience Research Park Renovation and Modernization
|$1,500,000
|Kingman
|Ninnescah LLC
|232 Main (Downtown Kingman Commercial/Residential Infill)
|$750,000
|Leavenworth
|Leavenworth County
|Lansing Sewer Extension K-7 and McIntyre Road
|$1,300,000
|Leavenworth
|City of Leavenworth
|Leavenworth Business and Technology Park Improvements
|$56,250
|Lincoln
|Lincoln County ED
|Natural Gas Main Line Upgrade
|$144,900
|Marion
|Peabody Main Street Association
|Peabody Historic District Revitalization
|$1,500,000
|Miami
|City of Osawatomie
|Water and Sewer Main Extension to Northland Properties
|$1,500,000
|Mitchell
|Solomon Valley Economic Development, Inc
|Solomon Valley Office Suites
|$423,000
|Montgomery
|City of Independence
|Housing and Water Extension
|$2,600,000
|Nemaha
|Scoby Bros
|Scoby Bros Warehouse Space
|$434,298
|Neosho
|The Green Living Foundation, LLC
|Southeast Kansas Impact Center Parking /Completion Project
|$820,373
|Norton
|Norton County Economic Development Board
|Norton County Economic Development Housing Development
|$1,080,000
|Pawnee
|City of Larned
|Larned Downtown Revitalization Project
|$750,000
|Phillips
|Northwest Kansas Housing, Inc.
|Phillipsburg Infrastructure for Jansonious Development
|$1,608,287
|Republic
|Blair Center for the Arts Foundation
|Blair Center for the Arts: Historic Theatre Renovation-Economic Driver
|$450,000
|Reno
|Hutch Chamber
|K96 Corridor Industrial Complex
|$2,000,000
|Riley
|City of Manhattan
|“The Garage” Entrepreneur & Innovation Center – Manhattan, Kansas
|$1,500,000
|Scott
|Scott City
|Scott City Industrial Park North – Lawrence Addition
|$750,000
|Sedgwick
|City of Bel Aire
|Sunflower Commerce Park Sewer Infrastructure
|$4,716,225
|Sedgwick
|Groover Labs, Inc.
|Groover Labs CyberLink Infrastructure Expansion
|$1,150,554
|Sedgwick
|Hutton Corporation
|Maize Industrial Park
|$2,000,000
|Sedgwick
|Exploration Place
|Destination Playscape
|$3,000,000
|Shawnee
|BioRealty, Inc.
|Astra Innovation Center
|$1,200,000
|Sherman
|City of Goodland
|City of Goodland Industrial Park project
|$1,356,416
|Thomas
|MFF 2.0
|McCarty Dairy Expansion 2.0
|$2,508,356
|Wallace
|The Motor Inn
|The Motor Inn Travel Destination
|$335,700
|Woodson
|Legacy180 Properties
|Waymire Block
|$345,600
|Wyandotte
|Flying Truss, LLC
|Rock Island Bridge and Kansas Waterfront Activation
|$4,000,000
|Wyandotte
|Black MasterMind Group
|Gateway Plaza Building
|$1,400,000
|Wyandotte
|KC The Yards 2 LLC
|The Helm
|$800,000
To learn more about BASE grants, click here.