KANSAS (KSNW) — On Tuesday, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced the awardees for the second round of the Building a Stronger Economy (BASE) economic development grant program.

Nearly $50 million in BASE grants will be divided amongst 39 awardees to address infrastructure and economic development needs where solutions were delayed or slowed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Communities throughout our state will receive long-lasting benefits as a result of the BASE grant program,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “Local leaders proposed specific solutions to address needs in their communities, and these focused investments will continue to propel our state’s historic economic growth.”

BASE 2.0 Grant Program Awardees

County Organization Description Amount Barber City of Medicine Lodge Industrial Park Sewer Improvements $57,865 Clay City of Clay Center Clay Center Housing Infrastructure $448,832 Clay Clay County Growth Alliance, Inc. Industrial Manufacturing Infrastructure $143,588 Crawford Sugar Creek Packing Co. Employee Housing Infrastructure at Frontenac Regional Industrial Park $1,260,000 Elk County Elk County Elk County Industrial Park $227,311 Ellis Gella’s Diner & Lb. Brewing Co., LLC Gella’s Diner Workforce Development Partnership – Culinary Classroom and Community Kitchen $594,705 Grant Birla Carbon USA Inc. Birla Carbon Railroad Spur Project $643,743 Harvey City of Halstead Halstead Industrial Park Speculative Building Project $144,000 Johnson Olathe Chamber of Commerce Downtown Olathe Workforce Housing Development Project $2,000,000 Johnson Midwest Bioscience Research Park Midwest Bioscience Research Park Renovation and Modernization $1,500,000 Kingman Ninnescah LLC 232 Main (Downtown Kingman Commercial/Residential Infill) $750,000 Leavenworth Leavenworth County Lansing Sewer Extension K-7 and McIntyre Road $1,300,000 Leavenworth City of Leavenworth Leavenworth Business and Technology Park Improvements $56,250 Lincoln Lincoln County ED Natural Gas Main Line Upgrade $144,900 Marion Peabody Main Street Association Peabody Historic District Revitalization $1,500,000 Miami City of Osawatomie Water and Sewer Main Extension to Northland Properties $1,500,000 Mitchell Solomon Valley Economic Development, Inc Solomon Valley Office Suites $423,000 Montgomery City of Independence Housing and Water Extension $2,600,000 Nemaha Scoby Bros Scoby Bros Warehouse Space $434,298 Neosho The Green Living Foundation, LLC Southeast Kansas Impact Center Parking /Completion Project $820,373 Norton Norton County Economic Development Board Norton County Economic Development Housing Development $1,080,000 Pawnee City of Larned Larned Downtown Revitalization Project $750,000 Phillips Northwest Kansas Housing, Inc. Phillipsburg Infrastructure for Jansonious Development $1,608,287 Republic Blair Center for the Arts Foundation Blair Center for the Arts: Historic Theatre Renovation-Economic Driver $450,000 Reno Hutch Chamber K96 Corridor Industrial Complex $2,000,000 Riley City of Manhattan “The Garage” Entrepreneur & Innovation Center – Manhattan, Kansas $1,500,000 Scott Scott City Scott City Industrial Park North – Lawrence Addition $750,000 Sedgwick City of Bel Aire Sunflower Commerce Park Sewer Infrastructure $4,716,225 Sedgwick Groover Labs, Inc. Groover Labs CyberLink Infrastructure Expansion $1,150,554 Sedgwick Hutton Corporation Maize Industrial Park $2,000,000 Sedgwick Exploration Place Destination Playscape $3,000,000 Shawnee BioRealty, Inc. Astra Innovation Center $1,200,000 Sherman City of Goodland City of Goodland Industrial Park project $1,356,416 Thomas MFF 2.0 McCarty Dairy Expansion 2.0 $2,508,356 Wallace The Motor Inn The Motor Inn Travel Destination $335,700 Woodson Legacy180 Properties Waymire Block $345,600 Wyandotte Flying Truss, LLC Rock Island Bridge and Kansas Waterfront Activation $4,000,000 Wyandotte Black MasterMind Group Gateway Plaza Building $1,400,000 Wyandotte KC The Yards 2 LLC The Helm $800,000 Source: Kansas Commerce

To learn more about BASE grants, click here.