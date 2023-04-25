KANSAS (KSNW) — On Tuesday, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced the awardees for the second round of the Building a Stronger Economy (BASE) economic development grant program.

Nearly $50 million in BASE grants will be divided amongst 39 awardees to address infrastructure and economic development needs where solutions were delayed or slowed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Communities throughout our state will receive long-lasting benefits as a result of the BASE grant program,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “Local leaders proposed specific solutions to address needs in their communities, and these focused investments will continue to propel our state’s historic economic growth.”

BASE 2.0 Grant Program Awardees

CountyOrganizationDescriptionAmount
BarberCity of Medicine LodgeIndustrial Park Sewer Improvements$57,865
ClayCity of Clay CenterClay Center Housing Infrastructure$448,832
ClayClay County Growth Alliance, Inc.Industrial Manufacturing Infrastructure$143,588
CrawfordSugar Creek Packing Co.Employee Housing Infrastructure at Frontenac Regional Industrial Park$1,260,000
Elk CountyElk CountyElk County Industrial Park$227,311
EllisGella’s Diner & Lb. Brewing Co., LLCGella’s Diner Workforce Development Partnership – Culinary Classroom and Community Kitchen$594,705
GrantBirla Carbon USA Inc.Birla Carbon Railroad Spur Project$643,743
HarveyCity of HalsteadHalstead Industrial Park Speculative Building Project$144,000
JohnsonOlathe Chamber of CommerceDowntown Olathe Workforce Housing Development Project$2,000,000
JohnsonMidwest Bioscience Research ParkMidwest Bioscience Research Park Renovation and Modernization$1,500,000
KingmanNinnescah LLC232 Main (Downtown Kingman Commercial/Residential Infill)$750,000
LeavenworthLeavenworth CountyLansing Sewer Extension K-7 and McIntyre Road$1,300,000
LeavenworthCity of LeavenworthLeavenworth Business and Technology Park Improvements$56,250
LincolnLincoln County EDNatural Gas Main Line Upgrade$144,900
MarionPeabody Main Street AssociationPeabody Historic District Revitalization$1,500,000
MiamiCity of OsawatomieWater and Sewer Main Extension to Northland Properties$1,500,000
MitchellSolomon Valley Economic Development, IncSolomon Valley Office Suites$423,000
MontgomeryCity of IndependenceHousing and Water Extension$2,600,000
NemahaScoby BrosScoby Bros Warehouse Space$434,298
NeoshoThe Green Living Foundation, LLCSoutheast Kansas Impact Center Parking /Completion Project$820,373
NortonNorton County Economic Development BoardNorton County Economic Development Housing Development$1,080,000
PawneeCity of LarnedLarned Downtown Revitalization Project$750,000
PhillipsNorthwest Kansas Housing, Inc.Phillipsburg Infrastructure for Jansonious Development$1,608,287
RepublicBlair Center for the Arts FoundationBlair Center for the Arts: Historic Theatre Renovation-Economic Driver$450,000
RenoHutch ChamberK96 Corridor Industrial Complex$2,000,000
RileyCity of Manhattan“The Garage” Entrepreneur & Innovation Center – Manhattan, Kansas$1,500,000
ScottScott CityScott City Industrial Park North – Lawrence Addition$750,000
SedgwickCity of Bel AireSunflower Commerce Park Sewer Infrastructure$4,716,225
SedgwickGroover Labs, Inc.Groover Labs CyberLink Infrastructure Expansion$1,150,554
SedgwickHutton CorporationMaize Industrial Park$2,000,000
SedgwickExploration PlaceDestination Playscape$3,000,000
ShawneeBioRealty, Inc.Astra Innovation Center$1,200,000
ShermanCity of GoodlandCity of Goodland Industrial Park project$1,356,416
ThomasMFF 2.0McCarty Dairy Expansion 2.0$2,508,356
WallaceThe Motor InnThe Motor Inn Travel Destination$335,700
WoodsonLegacy180 PropertiesWaymire Block$345,600
WyandotteFlying Truss, LLCRock Island Bridge and Kansas Waterfront Activation$4,000,000
WyandotteBlack MasterMind GroupGateway Plaza Building$1,400,000
WyandotteKC The Yards 2 LLCThe Helm$800,000
Source: Kansas Commerce

To learn more about BASE grants, click here.