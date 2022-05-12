TOPEKA (KSNT) – A new video game has been released to celebrate a historic move in Kansas by Governor Laura Kelly.

On May 11, Kelly signed a bill into law that will eliminate the state’s food sales tax by 2025. In the game, you can catch groceries in a shopping bag to see how much money you can save. Try not to miss three as you’ll have to try to cash in on those savings all over again. To play the game, click here.

“Gov. Kelly’s move to axe the food tax is a win Kansans in every corner of the state can celebrate,” said DGA Deputy Communications Director Sam Newton. “Since taking office Gov. Kelly fixed the budget, fully funded schools, set new records for business investments and is providing tax relief where Kansans need it most – all by working across the aisle. Now, thanks to Gov. Kelly, Kansans will spend less on groceries.”

The bill that was signed by Kelly will be a “gradual reduction” of the state’s current 6.5% food sales tax. The bill will reduce the food tax to 4% by next year, then 2% in 2024 before it’s eliminated altogether by 2025. While Kelly pushed for a full elimination of the food tax for this year, it was struck down by Republicans in the Kansas House on April 26.

Republicans and Democrats later came to a compromise on a bipartisan bill on April 28, sending it off to Kelly’s desk for approval. The historic move is set to be a hot topic for this year’s gubernatorial election.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, the Republican frontrunner who will be facing off with Kelly in November, spoke with Kansas Capitol Bureau in an interview Wednesday, after the Governor’s bill signing.

“I think the governor is much more focused on the politics of the issue,” Schmidt said. “Spent a lot more times in grocery stores around the state, then she did actually working with legislative leaders to getting something done. But, the bottom line is there’s a lot of credit to go around for everybody. This is a win for Kansas.”