WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol’s Troop C says a bald eagle was rescued on Saturday along Interstate 70.

Bald eagle rescue (Courtesy: KHP Troop C)

It happened in Ellsworth County near Exit 225 in the westbound lanes. A Kansas Highway Patrol trooper and the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks, and Tourism rescued the bird. It has an injured wing.

The KHP says the bird was taken to a sanctuary where experts will work to mend the bald eagle’s wing.