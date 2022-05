WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Medicine Lodge man has died from a single-car rollover crash in Barber County on Thursday morning.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says 58-year-old Anthony Peek was driving a 2013 Kenworth cement truck south on McAdoo Road when the front tire caught loose sand, and the vehicle was pulled closer to the ditch.

Troopers say the vehicle overcorrected, entered the ditch on the east side of the road, and rolled numerous times.

Peek was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.