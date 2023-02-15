HAVILAND, Kan. (KSNW) – Barclay College announced it was approved on Tuesday to offer a traditional bachelor of science in nursing degree, by the Higher Learning Commission, a regional accreditation agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education.

According to the dean of the school’s nursing college, it has been about two years in the making. Already 600 students have shown interest.

“In that same period of time, I have about 350 hits for psychology, and it’s one of our biggest programs on campus. So, I think by comparison when you see that, it really speaks to the, the need out there,” said President Royce Frazier.

Students will graduate with a dual degree in biblical studies. Barclay is already enrolling students in the program.