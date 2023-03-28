BARTON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — On Tuesday, the Barton Community College (BCC) Board of Trustees voted to approve new tuition and fee rates of $50 per credit hour for select high school audiences.

Starting in the fall of 2023, high school students enrolling in face-to-face classes on the Barton County campus, at their high school, or through a Partnered Online partnership will qualify for the new rate.

BCC said previously, high school students paid the same tuition rate as post-secondary students.

“This new rate is a significant step toward providing more accessible courses for high school students across the state,” BCC said.

In addition to the rate change, BCC said they also recently added a scholarship for Barton Online classes for Kansas high school students to bring the per credit hour cost down to $75.

Director of Early College Opportunities Karly Little said the new rate and online scholarship will allow more students to get ahead and take advantage of Barton’s early college opportunities, including general education courses.

“We hope it will help students make great progress on their college or career plans,” Little said.

BCC said some of their classes utilize low-cost (under $50) or no-cost textbooks, helping students in these classes save even more money.

According to BCC, a state-approved list of career technical education (CTE) courses is still being offered at no tuition charged for high school students through a state program called Excel in CTE.

“Students can take individual classes or work toward earning an associate degree or certificate,” Little said. “They can even mix and match with tuition-free Excel in CTE, general education, and other technical courses. Mixing and matching the rates helps reduce a student’s overall cost.”

For more information about Excel in CTE, click here.