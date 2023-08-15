WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Barton Community College is expanding its welding program to include an associate of applied science degree, as well as a two-semester certificate.

A news release from the school says the expansion will allow students to gain more in-depth knowledge and skill after graduation.

Wrapped up in the cost of the program is a “gear kit” that contains all the materials needed. There is also an opportunity for students to earn OSHA credits and an American Welding Society Sense Level I credential.

Executive Director of Agriculture and Industry Education Mary Foley said in the news release they wanted to offer students another tier of learning in this growing industry.

“With our expanded offerings, students will gain knowledge in advanced welding techniques, safety procedures, blueprint reading, and more,” Foley said. “Our students will get even more focused, hands-on training from Barton faculty with a lot of industry experience. They will leave Barton with the skills they need to excel as a welder, but they will also have an associate degree so if they want to pursue management positions, they will be in a much better position to get those types of jobs as well or continue on towards a bachelor’s degree.”

For more information on the program, click here.