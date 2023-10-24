GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — The Barton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a pair of injury accidents that left two men with significant injuries.

The first accident happened shortly before 5:30 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of NE. 20th Ave. The sheriff’s office says when deputies arrived, they found a 1997 Acura that had left the road and gone into a field.

A witness told the deputies they saw the driver being ejected from the car as it rolled. It’s not known yet what caused him to leave the road and crash.

The 19-year-old man was taken by EMS to KU Medical Center in Great Bend but has since been airlifted to Wichita for treatment.

The second accident happened around 7 p.m. in the 400 block of NW. 10th Rd. According to the sheriff’s office, A 37-year-old Great Bend man was driving east in a 2002 Ford Explorer when he left the road and struck a utility pole before coming to rest in a field.

The man was transported to KU Medical Center in Great Bend with “significant facial and head injuries,” according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

No one else was hurt in either crash.

The exact circumstances of both wrecks are still under investigation.