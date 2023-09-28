GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — Property forfeited in criminal cases or left abandoned in Barton County, along with surplus tools, office equipment, and other items, will soon be auctioned off.

The Barton County Sheriff’s Office and Great Bend Police Department are hosting a public auction. Over 20 cars, trucks, trailers, and motorcycles will be auctioned off, along with a camper, fishing equipment, and a variety of other items.

The auction will take place on Thursday, Oct. 5 at 5 p.m. at the Barton County Sheriff’s Office Range, located at 396 NE 30 Road, Great Bend. The items up for auction can be inspected Oct. 4 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Cash, credit card, or good check will be accepted. B&B Auction of Great Bend has donated its auction services to the departments.

