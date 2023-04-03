HOISINGTON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Barton County Sheriff’s Office is working to locate a man accused of shooting at police during a chase.

It happened shortly before 2:30 a.m. April 1 when a Hoisington Police officer tried to stop a car it had seen outside of a business. A high-speed chase ensued that went east of K4 Highway.

The Hoisington officer had to stop pursuit when his vehicle overheated and became disabled. Later it was discovered that the backfire or gunshot he had reported hearing was a gunshot, and that a bullet had struck his radiator.

A Barton County Sheriff’s sergeant caught up to the suspects who entered the town of Clafin and eventually wrecked into a parked vehicle. The driver and a passenger were taken into custody.

The driver of the car has been charged with possession of methamphetamine, felony attempt to flee and elude, and obstruction of a law enforcement officer. He has been released from jail on a $10,000 bond.

The passenger was released pending further investigation.

Police are searching for a third passenger who ran away and is believed to have stolen a 2015 Toyota RAV4, with Kansas tag 602 CVU. He is identified as 38-year-old William Thomas Frederick Junior.

He is suspected as the one who fired on officers. Dash camera footage shows someone in the car fired at least three shots at the Barton County Sheriff’s vehicle. Frederick Jr. had absconded from parole at the time of the chase.

Barton County describes him as a white male with a medium build, 5 foot 6 inches tall, weighing approximately 165 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He is believed to live in the Salina area but may also be in Ellsworth or Rice counties.