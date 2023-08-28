BARTON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A 20-year-old Barton County man is recovering after being hit by a car late Friday night.

The Barton County sheriff says deputies responded to a report of a pedestrian injured in the 100 block of NW 100 Road, southwest of Hoisington, around 11:30 p.m. Friday.

As they arrived, EMS was putting the 20-year-old man into an ambulance.

Deputies began investigating. According to the sheriff, the man sprawled in the eastbound lane of the road. A Hoisington man driving along the road did not immediately see him. When he did, he tried to swerve but ran over the victim’s legs.

The sheriff said some people who had been with the 20-year-old earlier in the evening described him as highly intoxicated at the time.

The 20-year-old was in serious condition when EMS took him to the hospital in Hoisington. From there, he was taken to a Wichita hospital.

The driver and passenger in the car were not injured.

The sheriff said the incident is still under investigation.