KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – The scent of barbecue will return to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium a little sooner this year.

Instead of waiting for preseason to enjoy Kansas City barbecue at the home of the Chiefs, fans can dive in when Q BBQ Fest returns in June.

The two-day festival is scheduled to take place Friday, June 23 and Saturday, June 24. It’s the third year of the event.

New this year, the barbecue festival will take place inside the stadium. The shift will allow guests the chance to sample the best barbecue from local, regional and national pitmasters involved in the event.

Ticket Options

The fun will include unlimited bbq, bands, and beer. Tickets for Q BBQ go on sale Wednesday, April 26.

VIP Pit Passes $129 All-you-can-eat and drink for 4 hours Early entry Self-guided tours of the Chiefs Locker Room, the Bud Light Locker Room Club and the Chiefs postgame press conference room



GA Pit Passes $69 All-you-can-eat barbecue festival experience for 3 hours Alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages available for purchase



Kids 12 and under are free

Tickets for guests 13-20 years old are $35

Session Schedule

Session 1 Friday, June 23 VIP Pit Pass 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. General Admission 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.



Session 2 Saturday, June 24 VIP Pit Pass 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. General Admission 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.



Session 3 Saturday, June 24 VIP Pit Pass 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. General Admission 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.



In addition to offering some of the best barbecue in the country, the festival will also offer barbecue tutorials and demonstrations.