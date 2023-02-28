KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Thrill seekers can be on the first public ride of the reimagined Zambezi Zinger when it opens at Worlds of Fun this spring.

The park is hosting a Zambezi Zinger First Rider Expedition. Anyone interested is required to donate at least $10 to the Big Slick and pediatric cancer research at Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City.

World of Fun plans to randomly select 32 people from the entries to ride on the rollercoaster’s two trains. Winners will be allowed to bring one guest along for the ride and will also be invited to attend the Zinger’s VIP grand opening.

Construction is underway on the Zambezi Zinger. Worlds of Fun provided pictures of the building process and what it will look like when the ride is completed.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Worlds of Fun provided a picture of the progress crews are making rebuilding the Zambezi Zinger in January 2023.

Worlds of Fun announced the return of the Zamberi Zinger, a reimagined version of the rollercoaster that was part of the park when it opened in 1973.

To celebrate the park’s 50th anniversary, Worlds of Fun announced the return of the Zambezi Zinger.

The rollercoaster is a steel-wood hybrid. It includes a spiral lift hill, low turns and a midcourse tunnel. The track also pays tribute to the first Zambezi Zinger at Worlds of Fun by taking riders through the treetops before plunging down into a gulley. The rollercoaster is 74 -feet tall and will travel at a top speed of 45 mph.

To make a donation and enter the contest, visit WorldsofFun.com.

Worlds of Fun says the fundraising ends at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, April 2. Winners will be drawn and contacted on Monday, April 3.