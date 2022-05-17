LAWRENCE, Kan. (WDAF) — Bloomington Beach at Clinton Lake usually opens to campers and visitors every year on May 1, but this year the opening will be delayed.

The site is currently under construction and is not safe for visitors due to the operation of heavy equipment and scattered construction debris, according to Clinton Lake, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The Clinton Lake, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, said it hopes to have the beach open sometime in June.

Flooding in 2019 damaged much of the beach infrastructure, and Clinton Lake, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, have been working on completing the needed repairs.

Much of the damaged parking lot is currently being replaced, and the following tasks have been completed or are nearly so:

Tear down destroyed shower house and replace with concrete restroom structure.

Remove two damaged group picnic shelters and replace them with sturdy steel structures.

Repair playground border and replace rubber mulch.

Remove numerous dead trees and replant with species that are more flood-tolerant and benefit native wildlife.

Re-establish grass that was destroyed by high water and/or construction.

Replace the life jacket loaner board.

Repair or replace picnic tables, trash cans, volleyball courts, and sitting benches that were damaged.

Clinton Lake, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, said it’s hoping for early to mid-June to open the beach, but since it’s asphalt work, it’s very dependent on weather. The last round of rain has already set them back a week or so.