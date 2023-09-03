MITCHELL COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Beloit Police Department announced the death of former Mitchell County Sheriff Douglas Daugherty Sunday.

“As many of you know, long-time Sheriff Douglas Daugherty has passed away,” said the BPD. “His passing deeply saddens all of us at the Beloit Police Department.”

The BPD says everyone who knew Daugherty knew he was a people’s sheriff and that he was there for the citizens of Mitchell County whenever they needed him.

“For all of that worked with Sheriff Daugherty, he was more than a co-worker; he was a friend, and no matter the call, he would be there,” said the BPD.

Daugherty’s funeral will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, at St. John’s Catholic Church, 701 E. Court St. in Beloit. It will be followed by burial in the Scottsville Cemetery. For more information, click here.