OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WDAF) — Midwest is best, at least when it comes to the best farmers markets in the country.

The Overland Park Farmers Market just won a national popularity contest and was named the Best Farmers Market in 2022.

American Farmland Trust hosted the competition. The organization asked followers to vote for their favorite farmers markets across the country. Overland Park topped the list with more than 12,000 votes.

The title comes with a $10,000 prize for the market, along with a bunch of bragging rights. The money must be used toward marketing, communications and other options that will help even more people in the community realize what the farmers market has to offer.

Columbia, Missouri’s Farmers Market came in second in the competition with more than 10,000 votes. Farmers markets in Nampa, Idaho; West Winsor, New Jersey; and Monroe, Connecticut rounded out the competition’s Top 5.

The American Farmland Trust works to raise awareness about conservation practices and the techniques necessary for America to continue to grow the amount of food it produces.