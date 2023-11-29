LINDSBORG, Kan. (KSNW) — The head of Bethany College is stepping down, effective Dec. 31.

Dr. Elizabeth Mauch, Bethany’s president, will become the chancellor of the Vermont State Colleges System on Jan. 1.

In a Facebook post, Mauch called the news bittersweet but said she was excited to accept the Vermont position.

“Over the past five and a half years, it has been a tremendous honor to lead Bethany College. I am deeply grateful for the opportunities that Bethany provided to me,” she wrote.

Mauch said the new role offers her the chance to impact a broader educational landscape. It also puts her closer to her extended family.

Bethany College says that during her time at Bethany, Mauch launched a collaborative strategic plan, campus master plan, and vision to lead the college through 2026. She also raised $32 million for building improvements, programming, and a strategic enrollment campaign.

“We express our sincere gratitude to President Mauch for her dedicated leadership at Bethany over the past five-plus years and extend our heartfelt best wishes as she embarks on her new role in the Vermont State Colleges system,” Bethany Board Chair Dr. Cheryl Rasmussen said in a news release.

“Bethany College was more than a workplace; it was a community where I could contribute to something greater than myself,” Mauch said. “This community has embraced my contributions, fostering connections that I will always cherish.”

The Bethany Board of Directors plans to announce an interim president by Dec. 31.