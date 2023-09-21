GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — A 25-year-old woman was killed in a crash at a Garden City intersection Wednesday night.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. at Schulman Avenue and U.S. Highway 83.

The Garden City Police Department said Maria Chavez-Morales was riding her bicycle west on Schulman. Police said she began going through the intersection against a red light.

A vehicle driven by a 36-year-old Garden City man was headed south on U.S. 83. Police said southbound traffic had a green light, and the man’s vehicle hit the bike.

Chavez-Morales died at the scene.

After the crash, traffic in the area was diverted for several hours. Police say are still investigating.