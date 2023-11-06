KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WDAF) — The next step in the Biden administration’s push for a cleaner environment brings federal officials to Wyandotte County.

The latest initiative they’re promoting — reduced-carbon concrete production. At least one metro company is already using these methods.

Geiger Ready-Mix, which operates a plant in Kansas City, Kansas’ Fairfax Industrial District, has been participating for three to four years, according to the company’s president Todd Geiger.

Two officials affiliated with the federal government’s General Services Administration used Geiger’s facility as a backdrop for Monday afternoon’s event, promoting concrete creation that will emit less carbon into the air we breathe.

Concrete production requires a lot of heat. Some industry leaders say the production of one ton of cement mix emits one ton of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.

The federal officials promoting environmentally friendly practices hope to see low-embodied carbon used in the production of concrete and cement mix.

Geiger said cement is the second-most used construction material in the world, behind only water.

“That means a lot of these green incentives and green manufacturing. You know it’s coming. People are interested in it. This is really about the government leading by example,” Robin Carnahan, U.S. General Services Administrator, said on Monday.

“We need to make sure we have clean processes to make the things that are hard to make, like steel and concrete. They take a lot of heat. That’s why we’re investing so much in clean hydrogen to make sure we have that level of innovation,” John Podesta, the Biden Administration’s top advisor on clean energy creation, said.

Geiger Ready-Mix employs around 250 people in the Kansas City metro. Todd Geiger commented that he hopes other companies will buy and protect our environment while continuing to produce.

“We’ve been doing it for three years, and it has gained a little more traction, but we’re hoping with this new incentive here, we might get a little more added to it,” Geiger said.

Also on Monday, the same government contingent made a similar appearance in Topeka, where environmental conc eras associated with the production of glass, steel and asphalt were also addressed.

The White House’s Net Zero program hopes to see carbon emissions in the United States reduced by 50% by 2030.