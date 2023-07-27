WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The eighth annual Bike Brew Q event is happening this Saturday.

The event will be held at the Barton County Fairgrounds starting at 11 a.m. and will feature food trucks, live music, cycling rides and a mountain bike race.

There will also be a craft brew expo with 20 breweries in the region from 1 to 4 p.m. Designated drivers get into the expo for free. Tickets start at $35.

Proceeds from the event will go to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Bike Brew Q event chair Ryan Fairchild says the cause hits home for him.

“My wife has cystic fibrosis as well as other members of my family, so this event means a lot to me,” Fairchild said. “We appreciate every single one of you that comes to this event. We’ve raised $100,000 over the past eight years, and we have no intention of stopping. We hope to see everybody on Saturday to make some memories with us.”

The expo will feature over 50 unique beers, with breweries coming from as far as Kansas City to take part.

For more information or to buy tickets, you can visit the Bike Brew Q website by clicking here.