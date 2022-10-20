MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Agriculture has identified a case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a backyard flock in Shawnee County.

It is the third confirmed case of HPAI in Kansas this fall; there were six cases in March and April for a total of nine counties across the state affected so far in 2022.

“The widespread nature of the positive premises in Kansas is proof that all counties are susceptible to HPAI because the risk is from the wild birds traveling across the state,” said Dr. Justin Smith, Kansas Animal Health Commissioner. “If you have not yet taken steps to protect your backyard flocks, now is the time to take this threat seriously.”

The confirmed case is in a non-commercial mixed species flock, and KDA is working closely with the U.S. Department of Agriculture–Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service on a joint incident response. KDA officials quarantined the impacted premises, and birds on the property have been depopulated to prevent the spread of the disease.

KDA asks anyone who owns poultry in the following area on the north side of Topeka to contact the KDA phone bank at 833-765-2006 or email them at KDA.HPAI@ks.gov.

Reporting area: Please contact KDA or report online if your home/farm sits in this area: from 21st Street (to the south) to 94th Street (to the north) between Highway 4 (to the east) and Humphrey Road (to the west). The area does include the north half of Topeka as well as the towns of Elmont and Menoken. It does not include Silver Lake, Meriden or Hoyt.