KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WDAF) — Thursday brought exactly the news that many people thought would never come, even though they had been praying for it for decades.

“She said, ‘I have good news to tell you,” said Ophelia Williams, talking about the early-morning call from an FBI Agent she’d been working with. “She said, ‘I just arrested Roger Golubski.”

The former Kansas City, Kansas Police Detective was arrested by the FBI, accused of using his authority as an officer to violate two women’s civil rights, sexually assaulting the unnamed victims between 1998 and 2002.

Williams tells WDAF-TV she is one of the unnamed women in the court documents.

“He could have killed me in my own place,” Williams told friends.

Her sons are still in prison so the celebration is bittersweet. The saving grace is that the man who attacked her is also behind bars.

Eric Calvin is forced to take a similar stance. His brother has been locked up for close to two decades, Calvin says, because Golubski was corrupt.

“To be honest, I never thought this day would come, I never thought this day would ever come,” said Calvin. “I wasn’t able to stay positive because I thought that our justice system had really let us down.”

Calvin says the next step is to revisit the cases that Golubski was involved with that still have people in prison.