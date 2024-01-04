WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Black Hills Energy has some safety tips for homeowners ahead of the expected winter storm.

The company says there are some guidelines natural gas customers should follow to keep their homes safe and warm. Snow and ice accumulation on gas lines and meters can slow or even stop the flow of natural gas to your home.

Black Hills says you should gently clear any snow from your gas lines and meter using a broom or brush. Never use a shovel, ice pick, or sharp object to remove snow or ice from your gas line or meter, as that could cause damage.

Keep snowblowers and shovels away from gas meters and other above-ground equipment. Clear snow away from outdoor vents for high-efficiency furnaces and gas water heaters.

Watch for ice accumulation on any overhead eaves that may be above gas meters and safely remove it to prevent it from falling and causing damage. If you have hired someone to remove snow, make sure they know where your gas meter and any above-ground utility structures could be in their path.

Make sure you have working carbon monoxide detectors in your home, and they have fresh batteries. You can find more safety tips from Black Hills Energy by clicking here.

Black Hills says they have crews ready to respond to any weather-related service issues.