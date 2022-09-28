SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Friday, Sept. 23, a blood stem cell donor registration drive was held for a student at South Salina High School to identify potential matching donors. The drive received so many registrations that organizers are hosting a follow-up event.

Calvin Davis, 14, is battling myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and is in urgent need of a blood stem cell transplant. MDS is a group of cancers in which immature blood cells in the bone marrow do not mature or become healthy blood cells.

Calvin Davis, a 14-year-old Salina South student, is battling myelodysplastic syndromes and is in urgent need of a blood stem cell transplant (Courtesy: MarinoPR/DKMS)

Calvin Davis, a 14-year-old Salina South student, is battling myelodysplastic syndromes and is in urgent need of a blood stem cell transplant (Courtesy: MarinoPR/DKMS)

Davis is currently taking classes online while he undergoes treatment. With a blood stem cell transplant, he would be able to return to school and continue doing the things he loves, including basketball, soccer, and running track.

“It is hard to remain positive, but I keep thinking about my dog and how happy she’ll be to see me when I get home,” said Davis.

In order to undergo the transplant, he must find his perfect match.

According to DKMS, a blood stem cell donor center, 70% of people suffering from blood-related illnesses must rely on donors outside of their families to save their life.

Friday’s drive held by DKMS, along with local radio station 99KG, received over 300 registrations.

Registration drive held for Calvin Davis on Friday, Sept. 23 (Courtesy: MarinoPR/DKMS)

Due to the outpouring of support from the community, 99KG is hosting a follow-up event to provide more people with the opportunity to sign up.

This drive will take place on Thursday, Sept. 29, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the 99KG Radio Station, 1825 S Ohio St. in Salina.

Anyone in good health between the age of 18 and 55 is encouraged to attend the registration drive. Potential registrants will review medical eligibility, fill out a registration form, swab the insides of their cheeks, and then drop off their completed packet before leaving the drive.

“Look … we’re in a time crunch and will do whatever it takes to make it the absolute easiest for the most amount of people to see if they’re a match!!!,” said Shane McClintock, 99KG Program Director.