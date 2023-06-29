WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — If you are planning to go to any of these Kansas lakes, your Fourth of July weekend may be affected by blue-green algae.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks have issued public health advisories due to blue-green algae.

Active advisories for lakes under a warning include:

Harvey County East Lake, Harvey County

Lake Afton, Sedgwick County

Marion Lake (Reservoir), Marion County

Webster Lake (Reservoir), Rooks County

According to the KDHE, a warning status indicates that conditions are unsafe for human and pet exposure. Contact with the waterbody should be avoided.

When a warning is issued, KDHE recommends the following precautions be taken:

Signage should be posted at all public access locations.

Inhalation of spray or aerosols may be harmful.

Lake water is not safe to drink for pets or livestock.

Lake water, regardless of blue-green algae status, should never be consumed by humans.

Water contact should be avoided.

Fish may be eaten if they are rinsed with clean water and only the fillet portion is consumed, while all other parts are discarded.

Do not allow pets to eat dried algae.

If lake water contacts skin, wash with clean water as soon as possible.

Avoid areas of visible algae accumulation.

Active advisories for lakes under a watch include:

Augusta Santa Fe Lake, Butler County

Dorner Park Lake, Sedgwick County

Lovewell Lake (Reservoir), Jewell County (Lowered June 29)

Strowbridge Reservoir (Carbondale East Lake), Osage County (Added June 29)

According to the KDHE, a watch status means that blue-green algae have been detected and a harmful algal bloom is present or likely to develop. People are encouraged to avoid areas of algae accumulation and keep pets and livestock away from the water.

During the watch status, KDHE recommends the following precautions be taken:

Water may be unsafe for humans/animals.

Signage should be posted at all public access locations.

Avoid areas of algae accumulation and do not let people/pets eat dried algae or drink contaminated water.

Swimming, wading, skiing and jet skiing are discouraged near visible blooms.

Boating and fishing are safe. However, inhalation of the spray may affect some individuals. Avoid direct contact with water, and wash with clean water after any contact.

Clean fish well with potable water and eat fillet portion only.

Active advisories for lakes that have been lifted include:

Cedar Lake, Johnson County (Lifted June 29)

Lake Parsons, Neosho County (Lifted June 29)

Wellington Lake, Sumner County (Lifted June 29)

Advisories are lifted when cell densities and toxin concentrations dissipate to levels below the Watch thresholds.

According to the KDHE, they investigate publicly accessible bodies of water for blue-green algae when the agency receives reports of potential algae blooms in Kansas lakes. Based on credible field observation and sampling results, KDHE reports on potentially harmful conditions.

The KDHE says if you observe a scum or paint-like surface on the water, small floating blue-green clumps or filaments in the water, or if the water is an opaque green, avoid contact and keep pets away. These are indications that a harmful bloom may be present. Pet owners should be aware that animals that swim in or drink water affected by a harmful algal bloom or eat dried algae along the shore may become seriously ill or die.

For information on blue-green algae and reporting potential harmful algal blooms, visit kdhe.ks.gov/HAB and check out the KDHE’s interactive story.