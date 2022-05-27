TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks have issued several public health advisories for Kansas lakes due to blue-green algae.

Active Advisories

Warning

Big Eleven Lake, Wyandotte County (Added on May 26)

Colwich City Lake, Sedgwick County (Added on May 26)

Gathering Pond, Geary County (Added on May 26)

Jerry Ivey Pond, Saline County

Lifted

Wyandotte County Lake, Wyandotte County (Lifted on May 26)

The algae may look like foam, scum or paint floating on the water and be colored blue, bright green, brown or red.

Blooms can develop rapidly; if the water appears suspicious or there is decaying algae on the shore, avoid contact and keep dogs away.

These toxins can be absorbed by ingestion, inhalation of aerosols and even skin contact. Symptoms vary depending upon exposure (e.g. direct contact, ingestion, inhalation) but can include rash, vomiting, diarrhea, fever, sore throat, and headache.

If you, or your dog, come into contact with algae, rinse the area with clean water. Suspected harmful algae bloom-related health incidents, whether human or animal, regardless of season, should be reported here.

For information on blue-green algae and reporting potential harmful algal blooms, click here.