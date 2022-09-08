WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — U.S. Army barracks in New York have been named after the late Senator Bob Dole of Kansas. The location is Fort Drum, the home to the 10th Mountain Division. Dole was an original member of the division during World War II.

“It is fairly well known, at least among those who are familiar with 10th Mountain Division history, about the impact and significance that Sen. Dole had on the 10th Mountain Division,” said Col. Matthew Mapes, Fort Drum Medical Department Activity commander. “Not only as a soldier serving in World War II and leading his men in direct combat in Italy, but also as a member of Congress, ensuring the reactivated division would return as the 10th Mountain Division and the division patch would include the Mountain tab.”

The barracks that houses service members assigned to the Soldier Recovery Unit at Fort Drum has been named the Dole Barracks. The ceremony took place outside the facility last week.

The barracks that houses service members assigned to the Soldier Recovery Unit at Fort Drum was memorialized Aug. 31 in honor of the late Sen. Robert Dole – an original member of the 10th Mountain Division during World War II – at a ceremony outside the facility. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs, U.S. Army)

Col. Matthew Mapes, Fort Drum Medical Department Activity commander, addresses the audience Aug. 31 at the memorialization of the Dole Barracks, in honor of the late U.S. senator and 10th Mountain Division war veteran. The Dole Barracks serves as living quarters for Soldiers assigned to the Soldier Recovery Unit, but also MEDDAC, DENTAC and Veterinary Services. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs, U.S. Army)

Maj. Gen. (P) Milford H. Beagle Jr., 10th Mountain Division (LI) and Fort Drum commander, and Col. Matthew Mapes, Fort Drum Medical Department Activity commander, unveils the bronze plaque Aug. 31 at the memorialization of the Dole Barracks, in honor of the late U.S. senator and 10th Mountain Division war veteran. The Dole Barracks serves as living quarters for Soldiers assigned to the Soldier Recovery Unit, but also MEDDAC, DENTAC and Veterinary Services. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs, U.S. Army)

Dole also served as honorary co-chair of the committee that brought the Military Mountaineer Monument to Fort Drum. In addition, he was among the first inductees to the 10th Mountain Warrior Legends Hall of Fame in 2020.

“Tenth Mountain Division Soldiers are a special breed,” Dole wrote. “Heroes like you help make America the greatest nation on earth. Your selflessness, service and sacrifice will never be forgotten.”

Dole died last December at the age of 98.