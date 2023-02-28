Update

GALENA, Kan. (KSNF) — New details are emerging on the body found in Galena Monday.

Agents with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) joined the Galena Police Department (GPD) following a call from the department requesting assistance.

GPD said the man’s body they found was “badly decomposed” when they arrived at the scene. Due to this, identification of the remains may take longer than in typical cases, KBI stated.

An autopsy has been scheduled, but the investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME or GPD at (620) 783-1900.

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as soon as more information is available.

Original

Man’s body found in Southeast Kansas field

GALENA, Kan. (KNSF) — Around 3 p.m. Monday afternoon, the Galena Police Department received a report about a man’s body laying in a field near 11th and Wood Streets.

When officers arrived, they found the man’s body and say he had no identification on him.

Galena Police Chief Billy Charles says he called in the Kansas Bureau of Investigation to assist in the investigation. The body was sent to the medical examiner’s office in Kansas City.