SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — Police in Salina are investigating after a body was found on the north end.

Someone discovered the body around 10:30 Monday morning in the 1900 block of N. 5th Street and called 911. Police say it appears the body had been there for several days before it was discovered.

They are not releasing the person’s name at this time while they continue to investigate. There is no word on if foul play was involved, but the unattended death is being treated as suspicious.

Investigators ask that if anyone has any additional information relative to the case, contact Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. Tips can also be made online by clicking here.

You can also contact the Salina Police Department or Detective Aaron Carswell at 785-826-7210 or aaron.carswell@salina.org.