ELLSWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The body of a kayaker who drowned at Kanopolis Lake has been recovered.

According to the Ellsworth County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO), at 6:28 p.m. Saturday, they received a report of a kayak-related drowning at Kanopolis State Lake.

Deputies from the ECSO, as well as the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks & Tourism, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Marquette EMS, McPherson Fire Department-Swift Water Rescue and the Saline County Sheriff’s Office Mounted Patrol & Rescue Squad all responded to the area.

Upon arrival, the ECSO says the body of 47-year-old Brannon Paul Curiel from Hutchinson was recovered from the water and pronounced dead by the Ellsworth County Coroner.

According to the ECSO, Curiel’s death is under investigation. KSN will provide more information as it becomes available.