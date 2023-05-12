KINGMAN, Kan. (KSNW) — A boil water advisory has been issued for a portion of the City of Kingman.

The area affected is between West Copeland Avenue to the north, West Kansas Avenue to the south, Northwest 10th Avenue to the east, and North Sugar Street to the west. The order was issued Friday and will remain in place until testing confirms the water is safe.

Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) says the advisory was issued because untreated water from an unauthorized connection may have entered the distribution system. The untreated water has not been chlorinated and may reduce chlorine residuals and contain harmful bacteria.

The KDHE says the following precautions should be followed until the water tests safe:

Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation, or use bottled water.

Dispose of ice cubes, and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.

If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.

Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.

Residents who may have questions can call the water system at 620-532-3111 or the KDHE at 785-296-5514.