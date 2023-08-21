CANTON, Kan. (KSNW) — A boil water advisory has been issued for Canton in McPherson County.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment issued the advisory Monday due to a water line break. The break led to a loss of pressure in the water system which can mean a loss of chlorine residuals leading to bacterial contamination.

Once the line is fixed, testing will be done to determine if the water is safe to consume again. Until then, the KDHE urges Canton residents to follow these guidelines.

Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation, or use bottled water.

Dispose of ice cubes, and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.

If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.

Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.

Customers with questions can contact the water system at 620-628-4916 or KDHE at 785-296-5514. You can also find more information on their website.

Restaurant operators and owners of other businesses that serve food who have questions about the boil water advisory can contact the Kansas Department of Agriculture’s food safety and lodging program at kda.fsl@ks.gov or call 785-564-6767.