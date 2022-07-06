LYONS, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued a Boil Water Advisory for the city of Lyons in Rice County.

The agency issues the advisory after being notified about a temporary loss in pressure in the city’s water delivery system. A drop in pressure can sometimes allow bacteria to develop in water lines.

The KDHE says Lyons residents should do the following until further notice:

If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.

Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled water.

Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.

Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.

The order will remain in effect until testing determines that the water is safe to consume.