WICHITA, kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment issued a boil water advisory for a portion of the Butler County Rural Water District 6 public water supply system.

The boil water advisory will affect customers from SE 70th on the north, from Grant Road on the west to the Butler/Greenwood County line on the east, and south to SE 140th. It will also affect the area from SE 140th and Flint Hills Road northeast to and including the town of Beaumont, south to Latham (not including the town of Latham) and southwest to 200th and Ellis Road.

The advisory took effect on Tuesday, Nov. 14, because of a loss of pressure in the distribution system due to system maintenance. Failure to maintain adequate pressure may result in a loss of chlorine residuals, which could lead to bacterial contamination.

Customers should observe the following precautions until further notice once water is restored:

Boil water for one minute before drinking it or using it for food preparation, or use bottled water.

Dispose of ice cubes, and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.

If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.

Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.

For consumer questions, please contact the water system at 316-320-1301 or KDHE at 785-296-5514. For consumer information, please visit KDHE’s PWS Consumer Information webpage.