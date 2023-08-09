TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — A boil water advisory has been issued for the Lyon County Rural Water District 1 public water supply system located in Lyon County North of Road 290.

The advisory includes the City of Allen, the City of Admire, and the City of Bushong. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says the advisory was issued Wednesday due to a water main break.

The drop in pressure caused by the break could lead to a loss of chlorine residuals in the water system. A loss of chlorine can allow bacteria to form in the water, making it unsafe to use.

The KDHE says the following precautions should be followed until the water tests safe:

Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation, or use bottled water.

Dispose of ice cubes, and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.

If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.

Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.

Residents who may have questions can call the water system at 620-341-9617 or the KDHE at 785-296-5514. If you operate a restaurant or another establishment that serves food and you have questions, you can contact the Kansas Department of Agriculture’s food safety & lodging program at kda.fsl@ks.gov or call 785-564-6767.