SHARON, Kan. (KSNW) — A boil water advisory has been issued for Sharon in Barber County.

The order was issued Tuesday after a drop in water pressure in the water system was reported. A drop in pressure can lead to a loss of chlorine residuals and allow bacteria to form in the water.

The water will undergo tests to determine when it is safe to consume again. In the meantime, customers should take the following precautions:

Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled water.

Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.

If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.

Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.

Sharon residents with questions about the advisory can contact the water system at 620-294-5432 or KDHE at 785-296-5514. Restaurants and other food establishments with questions about the impacts on their businesses can contact the Kansas Department of Agriculture’s food safety & lodging program at kda.fsl@ks.gov or call 785-564-6767.