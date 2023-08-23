CANTON, Kan. (KSNW) — The water safe to drink in Canton in McPherson County.

The community had been under a Boil Water Advisory since Monday. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment issued the advisory after a line break led to a drop in pressure. A drop in pressure leads to a loss of chlorine residuals which prevents bacteria from developing.

The line break has been repaired, and laboratory testing by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment shows the water is safe to consume. Canton residents with questions about the water should contact the water system at 620-628-4916 or the KDHE at 785-296-5514.

You can also find more information on the KDHE’s Public Water System Consumer Information page.