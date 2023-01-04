NORWICH, Kan. (KSNW) — Norwich is no longer under a boil water advisory.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) says testing shows no bacterial contamination in the water supply. An advisory was issued on Monday after a waterline break caused a drop in pressure for the city’s water system.

There has been no word regarding Garden Plain.

Pressure failure can sometimes lead to bacterial contamination. If you still have questions about your water, please contact the water system at 620-478-2278 or call the KDHE at 785-296-5514.