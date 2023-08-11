TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has rescinded a boil water advisory for the Lyon County Rural Water District 1’s water supply system for the City of Bushong in Butler County.

The advisory was issued earlier this week due to a line break leading to a loss of pressure. Pressure loss can lead to an unsafe drop in chlorine residuals which prevents bacteria from developing.

The KDHE says testing of the water shows it is safe for consumption. Residents who still have questions can contact the water system at 620-341-9617 or the KDHE at 785-296-5514.