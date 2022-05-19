TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has rescinded a boil water advisory that was issued on Tuesday for the City of Garden City public water supply system located in Finney County.

The boil water advisory impacted the following areas:

On Jennie Barker Road from Schulman Drive to US 50

The area From Spruce Street south to US 50 from US 83 Highway to Farmland Road

East Garden Village

Prairie Winds

Towns Riverview

The advisory was issued by KDHE because of a loss of pressure in the distribution system.

Laboratory testing samples collected from the City of Garden City indicate no evidence of bacteriological contamination and all other conditions that placed the system at risk of contamination are deemed by KDHE officials to be resolved.

The KDHE says public water suppliers in Kansas take all measures necessary to notify customers quickly after a system failure or shutdown. Regardless of whether it’s the supplier or KDHE that announces a boil water advisory, KDHE will issue the rescind order following testing at a certified laboratory.