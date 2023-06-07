TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has rescinded a boil water advisory for the Florence public water supply system located in Marion County.

The advisory was issued on Tuesday, June 6, due to the city’s inability to maintain the minimum required chlorine residual. Failure to maintain the required chlorine may put the system at risk for bacterial contamination.

Laboratory testing samples collected from Florence indicate no evidence of bacteriological contamination, and all other conditions that placed the system at risk of contamination are deemed by KDHE officials to be resolved.

Public water suppliers in Kansas take all measures necessary to notify customers quickly after a system failure or shutdown. Regardless of whether it’s the supplier or KDHE that announces a boil water advisory, KDHE will issue the rescind order following testing at a certified laboratory.

For consumer questions, please contact the water system at 620-878-4296, or you may call KDHE at 785-296-5514.