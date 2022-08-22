OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Bomb squad members responded to the Planned Parenthood clinic in Overland Park in regard to a suspicious package in front of the building.

According to the Overland Park Police Department, the call came in around 8 a.m. Monday when a member of Planned Parenthood’s security team called the department.

“He did the right thing by contacting the police department,” Overland Park Police spokesperson John Lacy said. “We always tell anyone if you go to a place of worship or school, or any place of business and you see something suspicious always contact the police department.”

The suspicious package, which police later determined as a gas can, was found outside the Planned Parenthood-Comprehensive Health Center.

“You have to understand, even if you go to a hospital or any place like that, we’re going to take a look at it and we’re going to investigate it,” Overland Park Police spokesperson John Lacy said.

Lacy said officers looked at the package from a distance and assessed it with a robot. The package was safely removed, but the facility was closed for the day. Law enforcement are still investigating.

“We were looking at the gas can to see if there was anything inside of it,” Lacy said. “It’s still under investigation.”

Planned Parenthood released the following statement:

Earlier today, our security team alerted local law enforcement to a suspicious package outside our health center. After a thorough investigation, the package was safely removed. To allow for the area to be cleared and processed by authorities, we made the decision to close the facility for the day. We will continue to prioritize the health and safety of our patients and staff and are focused on providing care. We appreciate the quick, coordinated response by law enforcement. Planned Parenthood Great Plains

FOX4 reached out to Kansans for Life about the incident. The group released this statement: “As pro-life people, we oppose all acts of violence, whether it’s the violence inflicted on women and babies through abortion or threatening actions against abortion clinics and pregnancy resource centers.”