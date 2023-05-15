WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Residents in two Reno County school districts will be voting on bond issues Tuesday.

Both districts hope to make security improvements to their school buildings if the bonds pass. Nickerson also needs to upgrade their restrooms to make sure they are accessible to disabled students, while Pretty Prairie needs to make repairs to several school buildings that include gas lines and electrical work.

Nickerson voters will be voting on a nine-year $7.6 million bond. Pretty Prairie voters on a 20-year 7.7 million bond.

