KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Imagine getting one of music’s biggest stars to reveal the gender of your baby. Now what if that superstar kind of got it wrong?

That’s what happened this weekend at Arrowhead Stadium as Ed Sheeran let the crowd and, eventually, all his fans know a Fort Leavenworth couple was having a girl. The couple revealed exclusively to FOX4 Monday they’re actually having a boy!

“It’s a girl,” Sheeran said in a video posted to his Instagram account that had nearly 200,000 likes as of Monday night.

“As the father of two daughters, it’s very awesome,” he went on to say.

But turns out there’s a lot more to the story of Sheeran’s first gender reveal done live on stage.

Erica Garcia Gomez and Eloy Gomez danced to Sheeran’s “Perfect” at their wedding. They got floor seats at Arrowhead and made a sign, hoping the music megastar might see it.

“We eventually were making our way up slowly. People would scoot over or allow us to come through after they saw the poster,” Garcia Gomez said.

Sheeran started to sing and rotated past them on stage.

“We held up the sign, and he started moving, and we were like he didn’t see us,” she recalled.

Then suddenly, in the middle of the song, he stopped.

“I’ve never done a gender reveal before. Pass it up to me,” Sheeran told the surprised crowd as they began to cheer and shout their predictions.

“It was surreal. It was something we didn’t think was going to be possible,” Garcia Gomez said of the moment.

Over 70,000 fans cheered as Sheeran announced, “It’s a girl,” and went back into performing “Perfect.”

It was indeed a perfect moment as the couple embraced — except for one “tiny” detail.

“It turns out that it’s a boy,” a shocked Garcia Gomez revealed to FOX4 only minutes after finding out herself.

In case Sheeran didn’t do the reveal, the couple planned a party that night back at Fort Leavenworth, where all the party poppers were indeed pink.

But Monday, the couple learned they should have been blue.

“We had a family friend look at the chart, so everybody was surprised, and they misread it and they read my gender, not the baby’s gender,” she explained.

Now they’ll “keep this love in a photograph” of an ultrasound taken Monday confirming it’s a boy. They’ll also hold on to the gender reveal card their favorite artist read that one day comically they’ll tell their son said “it’s a girl.”

Garcia Gomez reiterated the mix-up was a mistake made — but no fault of Sheeran’s.

“We just want to say thank you, Ed Sheeran, for doing this for us and making it a memorable night and later on we will laugh about it for saying it was a girl, but it really is a boy!” she laughed.

Now that it’s a boy, we wondered if “Ed” is on the table for the baby’s name. The couple said they’ve always planned to go with Ramon after Garcia Gomez’s dad.

But they did say if Sheeran wanted to have another shot at the gender reveal,they’d be happy to attend another concert on tour.