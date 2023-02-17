WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Braum’s and Dr. Pepper have partnered again to provide thousands of dollars in tuition scholarships.

Five Wichita Braum’s customers and one employee of the Braum’s in Cherryvale have received $1,000 each for tuition.

Lizeth Aguilera, Elizabeth Gonzalez, and Emily Roets of Wichita will each receive $1,000. Stephanie Bohlken, also of Wichita, is gifting her $1,000 to her son, who plans to attend either Wichita State or Butler Community College. Shelley Walden is gifting her $1,000 to her son, who is already attending WSU.

Stephanie Mason, who works at the Independence Braum’s and lives in Cherryvale, is gifting $1,000 to her daughter.

Elizabeth Gonzalez Emily Roets Lizeth Aguilera Shelley and Zachary Wilson Stephanie Bohlken & Steven Ramirez

In addition to Kansas, there were eight winners in Texas, including two employees, and in Missouri, two customers and one employee won $1,000. The grand prize winner was in Yukon, Oklahoma, who received $23,000 in tuition.